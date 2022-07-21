Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen Turns 40

Popular local sweet treat shop Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen is inviting the public to join its celebrations as the nationally recognized, local bakery turns 40 years old. The festivities kick off today, July 25, and will continue until Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen’s birthday on Tuesday, August 2.

To celebrate this sweet milestone, all Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen locations will offer 40% off its signature Birthday Cake Ice Cream from July 25 to August 2. When the eatery officially reaches 40 fresh and tasty years on August 2, the Highlands neighborhood store will give away a free birthday gift to the first 40 customers when it opens at 10 a.m. Stationed at 2525 Bardstown Road, the original Louisville location has serviced locals craving a sweet treat since 1982. Now, the brand has five locations in Louisville; one in Elizabethtown, Kentucky; and one in New Albany, Indiana; where they serve authentic, made-from-scratch ice cream, pies, upside down cupcakes, cakes, cookies and more

While festivities may only last one week, the party will continue for one lucky Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen Rewards member who will win a free slice of pie every week for an entire year. To be eligible, you must be a Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen Rewards member as of Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10 p.m. and over 18 years of age.

“This is a momentous time in Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen’s history and a huge achievement for our team as a locally owned business,” said Charlie Hensley, CEO, Southern Brands. “We have grown tremendously over the past 40 years, but we wouldn’t be here without our loyal customers who continue to gather with friends and family over handmade treats and homemade ice cream. We are incredibly thankful for their continued support, which has designated Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen as a staple in our community.”

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen originally opened as a lunch counter in what was formerly an old automotive dealership. Every day they would serve meals, but baking was only a small part of the business. Soon, the sweet smells overwhelmed the lunch counter, and they became well-known for their handmade pies and ice cream made from scratch. Dessert popularity quickly grew to include fresh-baked cakes, cookies and many more old-fashioned desserts.

“Since 1982, Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen has been a family tradition for countless local residents, and we are honored to be a part of these special memories,” says Mike Heise, district manager, Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen. “We are excited to welcome guests to join us for our birthday celebrations and reflect on the past 40 years – this celebration is not just about us, but about each and every one of our guests.”

In 2020, Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen established the parent company, Southern Brands, which now includes Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café – a fast-casual bakery café in the Indianapolis area that opened in 2021 – and Adam Matthews Baking Company in Louisville.