The Honey Baked Ham Company Adds Ham & Cheddar Biscuits

The Honey Baked Ham Company, the iconic name in premium hams and delectable feasts, unveiled an exciting mouthwatering addition: Ham & Cheddar Biscuits. Just in time for tailgating, homegating, and the holidays, these delicious biscuits are set to elevate your breakfast, lunch, dinner, or special event and make for a tasty anytime meal.

For generations, The Honey Baked Ham Company has been a part of beloved traditions, bringing people together to celebrate with exceptional, delicious food. Now, they're adding an extra layer of flavor to upgrade your gatherings with family and friends.

"Biscuits represent special gatherings with family and friends, good times and hearty meals with comfort and flavor,” says Tripp McLaughlin, CMO of The Honey Baked Ham Company. “Adding Ham & Cheddar Biscuits to our menu is a natural progression for us as we continue to offer exceptional, quality products that satisfy our customers' desires throughout the day and every day of the year.”

These new Take & Bake biscuits feature Honey Baked Ham and Cheddar Cheese generously piled on 8 Southern-style buttermilk biscuits. To enhance the experience, the biscuits are topped with a savory Garlic Herb Butter and Sweet Honey Glaze Sauce. Preparing these biscuits is easy and convenient – simply pick up at your local HoneyBaked store, bake for 20 minutes and your home will be filled with the irresistible aroma of a HoneyBaked meal.

In addition, HoneyBaked offers biscuits in two other convenient formats:

Lunch (3-ct): Perfect for a quick and delicious midday meal at your HoneyBaked store, these biscuits are a delightful way to elevate your day.

Catering (9-ct): For larger gatherings, such as tailgating, parties, and the holidays, the catering option ensures everyone gets to savor the warmth and flavor of HoneyBaked’s Ham & Cheddar Biscuits.

The new Ham & Cheddar Biscuits are available at your nearest HoneyBaked location or visit https://www.honeybaked.com/biscuits to buy online and pick up in store for your next gathering.