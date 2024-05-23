The Honey Baked Ham Company recently announced its latest signed agreement with existing franchisee, Andy Gaghagen, to bring two new stores to Cullman and Dothan, Alabama.

Having been a HoneyBaked owner for over 10 years, Gaghagen has enjoyed building relationships with the communities across his other locations in Georgia and Alabama. With the addition of these two new stores, Gaghagen’s HoneyBaked portfolio now includes seven locations. He prides himself in being a hands-on owner, working closely with managers and staff, in addition to his participation in the local Chamber of Commerce and volunteer opportunities.

“Over the past decade, I have been contributing to the growth of HoneyBaked and am thrilled to continue expanding alongside the brand,” says Gaghagen. “I am deeply committed to upholding the tradition of excellence that defines the brand and look forward to expanding the HoneyBaked name into these two key cities in Alabama. My existing stores continue to thrive in their respected communities and I anticipate similar success at these upcoming locations.”

Driven by a commitment to providing exceptional products and cherished experiences, HoneyBaked has become a household name with a loyal customer base. With delicious offerings like their complete meals featuring signature glazed ham and turkey breast, a variety of heat & serve sides and desserts, as well as new Take & Bake Sliders and Biscuits, HoneyBaked has cemented itself as the industry-leading forerunner for celebrations and everyday occasions.

“Andy has been an exceptional franchisee who truly embodies what our brand stands for,” adds Jim Hannan, SVP of Operations at HoneyBaked. “These additional locations in Cullman and Dothan are in great hands, and I’m eager to see the positive impact they bring to the community. It has been a pleasure to watch Andy grow within our franchisee network and we’re confident these new stores will be successful under his ownership.”

HoneyBaked is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join its thriving franchise network. The brand encourages scalability, long-term growth, and active community involvement in its franchisee candidates. By capitalizing on its unrivaled products, proven business model, and comprehensive support system, HoneyBaked is set to energize the franchise industry while ensuring a glazing path to success.