Honey Fish Handroll Bar Opens at Denver's Grange Hall

Grange Hall, Denver’s newest food hall, welcomed the newest sushi concept from the Mizu Izakaya team–Honey Fish Handroll Bar. Honey Fish joins Grange Hall’s culinary lineup, which includes The Crack Shack, J. Dawgs, Eiskaffee and in-house brewery, Little Dry Creek Brewery.

Honey Fish brings temaki handrolls and sushi with the same passion and standards of high quality, fresh, and sustainable ingredients found at Mizu Izakaya to Grange Hall.

Says owner Jianxong Li, “We are so excited to collaborate with Troy Guard’s TAG Restaurant Group to bring this fresh and exciting concept to Colorado, giving more people the opportunity to try our hand-selected, fresh and sustainable fish to the Tech Center area.”

The menu features Temaki Handrolls with various types of fish - spicy tuna and salmon, fresh red snapper and uni, and snow crab or tuna poke.

After a successful opening, Grange Hall has now expanded their offerings to brunch! On Saturdays and Sundays, the Hall will open at 10 AM with brunch offerings from many of the stalls.

Menu highlights include a killer Breakfast Sandwich from Rado Burgers, with sausage, fried egg, and American cheese on a sweet potato bun; plus make ANY burger a breakfast burger by topping it with a fried egg. Meanwhile, Uptown & Humboldt is offering up a Queso and Pico Breakfast Burrito.

All of the brunch offerings are perfectly paired with any of the gourmet coffee offerings and scratch-made pastries at Eiskaffee; and Grange Hall has an exciting menu of brunch cocktails, including Chef Troy Guard’s signature $25 Bloody Mary, which has fixins including everything from a chicken tender to a ring pop.