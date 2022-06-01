Honey Hot Returns to Menu at Wings Over

Honey Hot, first introduced as an LTO in 2019, is officially back on Wings Over’s menu at all locations starting June 1. This fan favorite sauce offering low heat and big sweet is the perfect flavor for Wings, Tenders, Wraps, and Sandwiches. Honey Hot will only be available online at order.wingsover.com or the Wings Over app for a limited time!

“We first launched Honey Hot in 2019 for a limited time only, and it became everyone’s favorite. We heard our guests loud and clear when they asked us to bring Honey Hot back, and we can't wait to serve them this summer,” says Chief Wing Officer, Dan Leyva.

Honey Hot is only available for a limited time, but according to Leyva, it has potential to become a permanent flavor on the menu in the future.

“Honey Hot is the perfect mix of sweet and heat for fans of both flavors and tastes amazing on everything. We’re expecting it to be our guests’ favorite flavor this summer,” Leyva continues.

If you want to get your hands (and wings and tenders) on Honey Hot right away, order online at order.wingsover.com or the on the Wings Over app for early access. It will be available to order in-store starting 6/15.