Honeybee Burger Signs Lease to Open in New York City

Honeybee Burger, the developer and operator of the award-winning plant-based quick-service restaurant Honeybee Burger based in Los Angeles, has just signed a lease at 280 Bleecker Street, in the Village neighborhood of New York City.

Situated adjacent to the famous John’s of Bleecker Street pizza shop, the location was previously the home of neighborhood favorite “Fish” restaurant. Honeybee is working with renowned restaurant designer and architect Garrett Singer to reimagine the space into what will be Honeybee’s first Manhattan location.

Honeybee has teamed up with Keith Schwebel, developer of the ARLO NoMad and the NEST apartment project in Jersey City to help bring this and future New York Honeybees to life. Honeybee hopes to be slinging its award-winning burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and breakfast sandwiches this winter.