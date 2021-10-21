Honeybee Burger Inc., the owner and operator of the plant-based burger chain Honeybee Burger, today announced that it has just signed its first brand ambassador, Tyger Campbell, the starting point guard for the top-5 ranked UCLA Bruins Men's basketball team.

Under brand-new NCAA guidelines, college athletes may now receive compensation for the use of their name, image, and likeness without compromising their college eligibility.

Tyger Campbell, here wearing the classic Honeybee Hoodie, is keeping his eye on the ball this season.

"We are huge fans of Tyger, and his incredible charisma and game makes him very appealing to potential new customers of Honeybee," says Adam Weiss, founder of Honeybee Burger, a fast-growing all plant-based burger business in Los Angeles.

Tyger will use his social medial presence to help draw attention to Honeybee's award-winning plant-based burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, breakfast burritos, and more. Tyger's Instagram following of 50k+ is likely to grow with UCLA's increased profile on the national stage, following a surprising year in which the Bruins reached the Final Four of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Tyger is not vegan, and that's just fine with Weiss. "Honeybee's mission is to expand plant-based eating beyond pure vegans, and Tyger's fondness for our food is a perfect example of how great plant-based food can cross-over to traditional fast-food consumers," says Weiss.