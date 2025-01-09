Football fans, it’s time to kick off the playoffs with a sweet reward from honeygrow! To celebrate Wild Card Weekend, honeygrow is giving fans in the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. areas a chance to score a free honeybar if their team wins this weekend, January 11-12.

For one day only, Monday, January 13, football fans whose team won their Wild Card round in the participating regions can redeem a free honeybar (up to $8 in value) with a purchase of a stir-fry or salad. The offer is exclusively available through the honeygrow app using the code WILDCARD, making it easier than ever to claim victory and this delicious treat.

honeybars are the tasty, signature desserts from honeygrow, made with fresh fruit, flavored honey, and a variety of fun, customizable toppings like granola, coconut shavings, or milk chocolate chips. You can choose between house-made chocolate mousse, cheesecake filling or vanilla yogurt for the base, making it the perfect nutritious and indulgent treat.

“Football fans are some of the most passionate out there, and we know our honeygrow fans bring the same energy to the game,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “We’re pumped to cheer on the teams this weekend and give our awesome fans a sweet reward after their wildcard win!”

Offer Details:

● What: Free honeybar up to $8 with a purchase of a stir-fry or salad using offer code WILDCARD

● When: Monday, January 13, 2025 redeemable in-app only

● Where: Available only at honeygrow locations in PA, MD, VA, DE, and Central/South NJ