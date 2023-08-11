Honeygrow Announces Openings in Philadelphia and Langhorne, Pennsylvania

honeygrow, a Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for wholesome, simple, and made-to-order stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, is scheduled to open today on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Lincoln Plaza at 2490 E. Lincoln Highway, in Langhorne, PA. Three days later, on Monday, August 14, 2023, honeygrow will open at 12000 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 100, Philadelphia, PA.

At the popular Lincoln Plaza shopping center in Langhorne, honeygrow will join brands such as Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, Michael’s, HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, and DSW. On Roosevelt Blvd., at the Nabisco Plaza shopping center, home of the former Nabisco bakery, honeygrow joins Wawa, Chick-fil-A, Aldi, and Top Golf in the reimagined shopping center. Each location will create approximately 35 full-and-part time jobs in the area. These openings are part of a continued growth trajectory for the brand encompassing seven new locations over the past twelve months. By the end of 2024, honeygrow plans to add a dozen more restaurants throughout the greater Philadelphia and Baltimore regions.

"I got my start in Philly and to be able to continue to grow here and receive the appreciation we do means the world to my team and myself,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “It was only yesterday that I was slinging stir-frys and prepping salad dressings at our 16th St spot back in 2012. These next two openings bring us to 36 restaurants – we wouldn’t be here without the support of this city.”

honeygrow features a menu of five year-round stir-frys (all under 800 calories) and six healthy salads (under 700 calories). Plus, Create-Your-Own (CYO) versions mean there is an option for everyone, including making dishes with their freshly made noodle options. Or guests can choose from the Lifestyle menu for featured dishes that are paleo, keto, vegan, high protein, or meet Whole 30 standards. As part of the kid’s menu, honeygrow partnered with Team IMPACT, a national non-profit that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams, creating a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone involved. In line with the company’s overall mission to provide craveable, healthy, kid-friendly menu options, this launch also supports honeygrow’s philanthropic promise to donate a portion of sales from every kid’s meal to the organization. The restaurant also offers signature honeybars, a sweet dessert using fresh fruit, three kinds of flavored honey, and various garnishes to satisfy a sweet craving.