This fall, honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, will bring back two of its most popular seasonal offerings: the Sriracha Tahini Stir-fry ($12.26) and the Chocolate Mousse honeybar ($8.36). Both items return following last year’s overwhelming success, when fans embraced the bold, creamy flavors, turning these menu items into instant favorites. They will be available at all honeygrow locations from September 23 through mid-December.

The Sriracha Tahini Stir-fry features freshly made egg white noodles, roasted chicken, mushrooms, red onions, organic baby spinach, scallions, and chili flakes, all coated in a rich, creamy sriracha tahini sauce and topped with toasted sesame seeds. Guests can enjoy 34 grams of protein per serving, making it a satisfying, flavor-packed option at just 841 calories. Last year, customers raved about the dish’s unique combination of creamy comfort and bold spice, and honeygrow is thrilled to bring it back for fans old and new. The stir-fry is fully customizable and vegan-friendly, thanks to the 100% plant-based Sriracha Tahini sauce. Guests can easily swap the chicken for honeygrow’s tofu and further personalize their dish through the Create-Your-Own menu, adding proteins, vegetables, and garnishes to match their individual tastes.

The Chocolate Mousse honeybar also returns as a rich finish to any meal. Silky chocolate mousse is topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, streusel crumble, and whipped cream, providing a luscious treat that delighted fans last year. At 628 calories per serving, it’s the perfect complement to the bold flavors of any stir-fry.

“Our guests told us loud and clear last year that they loved Sriracha Tahini and Chocolate Mousse. We’re bringing them back because they deliver exactly what honeygrow is about blending incredible flavors through the lens of nourishing foods,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow.

In addition to these limited-time favorites, honeygrow continues to offer a menu built on fresh, whole ingredients and thoughtful, nutrition-conscious options. From made-to-order stir-fry and salads to handcrafted honeybars, every dish is designed to be both flavorful and satisfying. To make dining even more rewarding, honeygrow encourages fans to download the app for easy ordering, exclusive offers, and points toward future meals.