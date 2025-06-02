The wait is over; it’s back! One of honeygrow’s most beloved limited-time dishes, the Chesapeake Crab Stir-fry, is making its highly anticipated return on June 3, along with a brand-new seasonal treat, the Strawberry Shortcake honeybar. Both items will be available at all honeygrow locations across eight states through early September.

The Chesapeake Crab Stir-fry features freshly made egg white noodles, crab meat seasoned with Old Bay, sautéed bell peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, scallions, parsley, seasoned breadcrumbs, and honeygrow’s signature Old Bay sauce. Priced at $13.56, the dish is fully customizable with options like protein-packed whole wheat noodles, or gluten-free brown rice, rice noodles, and curly kale.

This summer also marks the debut of honeygrow’s newest dessert offering: the Strawberry Shortcake honeybar. Crafted with strawberries, pound cake, lemon mouse filling, then topped with whipped cream and clover honey, the seasonal honeybar delivers a bright, refreshing finish to any summer meal for just $7.77.

Guests who sign up for honeygrow rewards by June 10 can start earning delicious perks as part of this year’s seasonal celebration. The first offer: buy the Chesapeake Crab Stir-fry twice in June (on separate orders) and earn a honeybar BOGO on your next visit. The offer is exclusive to loyalty members and redeemable through the honeygrow app.

“Chesapeake Crab Stir-fry is essentially our Pumpkin Spice Latte, albeit it’s not autumn or a coffee, yet in the sense that so many of our guests strongly request for this dish to come back every year,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “This dish has become a summer tradition for our guests, and we’re excited to bring it back while innovating with new seasonal flavors, and the Strawberry Shortcake honeybar is a delicious example of that. We can’t wait for everyone to try these two dishes.”

First introduced in Maryland in 2018, the Chesapeake Crab Stir-fry has earned a cult-like following. Its bold flavor and seasonal appeal have made it a fan favorite, with guests regularly requesting its return. Now in its fifth summer as a chain-wide offering, the dish has become a signature part of the honeygrow seasonal menu lineup.

As with all honeygrow dishes, both items are made-to-order using the freshest ingredients and can be customized to fit a wide range of tastes and dietary preferences.