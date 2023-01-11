Honeygrow Brings Back Fan-Favorite Buffalo Chicken Stir-Fry

Fans asked, and honeygrow answered. The popular 2022 winter seasonal Buffalo Chicken Stir-Fry makes its triumphant return to honeygrow, the 31-unit Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its simple, creative, and wholesome foods in seven markets.

Inspired by the flavors found in the gameday classic Buffalo chicken wings, the Buffalo Chicken Stir-Fry is made with honeygrow’s freshly made whole wheat noodles and features roasted chicken, roasted cauliflower, carrots, crispy jalapeños, crumbled blue cheese, celery, buffalo sauce and a drizzle of ranch dressing. With the health-conscious consumer in mind, honeygrow recently upgraded their whole wheat noodles in collaboration with Bay State Milling and Sun Noodles, a highly reputable craft noodle company servicing top ramen shops throughout Japan, Europe, and the United States. With 17 grams of fiber and 13 grams of protein in each serving, guests no longer need to choose between noodles and nutrition.

As with all honeygrow menu items, the Buffalo Chicken Stir-Fry is completely customizable, so customers can modify the type of noodles, protein, mix-ins, and garnishes to create the perfect combination for their taste preferences.

The Buffalo Chicken Stir-Fry is priced at $12.97 and is available starting January 10 through March 28 at all honeygrow locations in DE, MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, and VA, just in time for the start of football’s playoff season.

“There is nothing greater than when our guests become passionate about a product. When we saw the repeated requests to bring Buffalo Chicken back, and as fans of the dish ourselves, we were pretty psyched,” says Justin Rosenberg, founder and CEO of honeygrow. “One of the best parts of my workday is collaborating with our culinary team to innovate and create dynamic dishes that will exceed the expectations of our guests.”

The new limited-time offering (LTO) joins the menu of five year-round stir-frys (all under 800 calories) and six hearty and healthy salads (under 700 calories). Plus, create your own (CYO) versions of stir-frys or salads, offering something for everyone. Customers choose a base (noodles, rice, or a selection of greens), a protein (beef, chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu, or egg), add-ins, and garnishes with an endless variety of options ranging from veggies, fruits and cheeses to chili crisps and roasted garlic. There are six main sauces (Garlic Herb, Sweet Soy Five Spice, Garlic Butter, Spicy Garlic, Sesame Garlic, and Red Coconut Curry) or six dressings (Asian Sesame Ginger, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Classic Caesar, Green Goddess, Olive Oil + Balsamic Vinegar and Lime Squeeze) to choose from as the last step.

Custom snacks or desserts called honeybars are a delicious way to end a meal. Choose from five year-round options or customize and select a base such as cheesecake filling or vanilla yogurt, with add-ins including buckwheat, wildflower, clover, apples or roasted apples, grapes, or blueberries. Offering something for everyone, honeybars, honeygrow’s healthy take on dessert, can also be topped with coconut shavings, milk chocolate chips, granola, streusel crumble, whipped cream, or brownie crumbles. The intentionally customized program meets every dietary need, including high protein, gluten-free, keto, paleo, vegetarian, pescatarian, and vegan.