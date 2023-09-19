Honeygrow Brings Back Miso Garlic Chicken Stir-Fry

It’s time to cozy up this fall with honeygrow’s latest flavorful stir-fry creation. The Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its wholesome, simple, and made-to-order stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, is bringing back a fan-favorite, the Miso Garlic Chicken Stir-Fry throughout its seven markets in DE, MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, and VA markets beginning today.

Delicious, savory and bursting with umami flavor, honeygrow’s Miso Garlic Chicken Stir-Fry is prepared with freshly prepared egg white noodles, roasted chicken, miso corn, caramelized onions, shaved parmesan, chives, and miso garlic sauce. Completely customizable, the Miso Garlic Chicken Stir-Fry is priced at $12.68, and will be sold at all honeygrow locations through the end of the year. The miso garlic sauce also makes a wonderful dressing option and the stir-fry can also be created as a Create Your Own salad through honeygrow’s in-store kiosks and online ordering systems.

As with all honeygrow menu items, customers may modify mix-ins, garnishes, and bases such as protein, including chicken, steak, tofu, and shrimp; freshly made egg white and fiber-rich whole wheat noodles, or gluten-free options such as curly kale, rice noodles, and brown rice; and a variety of vegetables and toppings ranging from carrots and broccoli to roasted garlic and chili crisps to create the best combination for taste preferences and different dietary needs.

"This season’s stir-fry is another fan-favorite from our past” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Originally launched in 2021 as an LTO, we’ve had so many folks request to bring this back over the last two years and we’re psyched to make it happen!”

The new limited-time offering (LTO) joins honeygrow’s menu of unique and customizable stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, which feature a variety of bases, proteins, sauces, dressings, add-ins, garnishes, and toppings. honeygrow’s extensive menu is also available for catering in packages designed to feed small and large groups with options for parties of 12, 30 and 50 people.