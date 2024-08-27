honeygrow, the fast-casual restaurant known for its commitment to wholesome and made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, announced the grand opening of its 50th location in Lancaster, PA. To celebrate this milestone, honeygrow is offering BOGOs on all honeybar purchases up to $8 made through its app for five days from September 5 through September 10. Use code FIFTY to redeem. Additionally, honeygrow will select 10 loyalty reward members from all its locations to win free honeygrow catering for a group of 50 people. To qualify to win, sign up for loyalty rewards before September 4.

Located at 1050 Christopher Place, honeygrow Lancaster will open to the public on Friday, August 30, followed by an opening celebration and ribbon cutting on Thursday, September 5. honeygrow joins popular brands in Crossing’s Plaza such as Wegmans, Shake Shack, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Reel Cinemas, and is strategically positioned just a mile from Franklin & Marshall’s campus, making it a perfect spot for students, staff, and residents to enjoy fresh and customizable meals.

Now, with 50 locations, the significant milestone reflects its strength and impressive growth trajectory since its launch in Philadelphia in 2012. Opening its first location in the Rittenhouse neighborhood of Philadelphia, honeygrow has expanded its footprint across seven states and currently has 1450 team members. With no signs of slowing down, the popular fast-casual will enter the Cleveland and Akron, OH markets this fall.

“It feels like yesterday when I thought about launching honeygrow in 2009, pitching 94 people to fund it and finally having someone say ‘yes’, then opening our first restaurant in June of 2012. Fast forward to 2024, we have an unbelievable team servicing our incredible and beyond supportive customers,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO. “With soon-to-be eight markets between the Northeast and Midwest and now fifty restaurants with more in the pipeline, honeygrow is truly thriving.”

At honeygrow, customers can enjoy a delicious selection of signature items including stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, a healthier take on dessert featuring fresh fruit, flavored honey, and an array of bases and toppings to satisfy any sweet tooth. The company is most well-known for its popular stir-fry and hearty salads, all fully customizable, allowing guests to choose from proteins like steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu, or egg, and pair them with options like freshly made egg white noodles, protein-packed whole wheat noodles, or gluten-free rice noodles. With a wide variety of sauces, dressings, add-ins, and garnishes—including veggies, fruits, cheeses, chili crisp, and roasted garlic — honeygrow turns every meal into a culinary adventure.