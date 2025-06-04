honeygrow, the fast-casual restaurant known for its wholesome, fresh, and made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, has selected 10 nurses’ units across the country to honor in celebration of National Nurses Week 2025. The brand is proud to celebrate healthcare heroes with $250 gift cards, allowing them to enjoy a delicious and nutritious meal from any of honeygrow’s locations. The campaign recognizes the dedication and hard work of nurses who tirelessly serve our communities by providing them with a well-deserved treat.

The following nurses’ units will be gifted a $250 gift card from honeygrow:

Emergency Department , Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA

, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA Pulmonary Specialty Care, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia 4 Main “Surgical Oncology”, UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA

UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA 2B-Cardiac Uni , Nemours Children’s Hospital Delaware in Wilmington, DE

, Nemours Children’s Hospital Delaware in Wilmington, DE 10 Main Step-down, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, in Canton, OH

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, in Canton, OH Infusion Department, RWJ Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick

RWJ Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick Ellison 13 , Mass General Hospital in Boston, MA

, Mass General Hospital in Boston, MA Weinberg 5AB , Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD

, Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD 3 East CPU , Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD

, Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD 6 North, Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center in Fort Belvoir, VA

“We are so honored to celebrate the dedication of healthcare professionals during Nurses Week,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder & CEO of honeygrow. “The overwhelming response to this campaign, with over 1,500 submissions, speaks to the huge impact these nurses have on our communities. It’s our privilege to support them with wholesome, nourishing meals that fuel their incredible work.”