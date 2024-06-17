honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its wholesome, fresh, and made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, opened its doors at 6131 Columbia Crossing Circle, Suite T5 in Columbia, Maryland.

This is honeygrow’s 9th location in Maryland, joining existing locations at Charles Village and Harbor Point in Baltimore, Owings Mills, Hunt Valley, Westminster, Bel Air, Arundel Mills, and Rockville. The honeygrow Columbia location will be accompanied by national brands like Target, Nordstrom Rack, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Homesense, and T.J. Maxx at Columbia Crossing Circle.

Guests at honeygrow can indulge in fully customizable menu items featuring five year-round stir-frys and six hearty salads. Customers can choose a protein, whether it’s steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu, or egg for protein, and feature nutrition-packed, gluten free rice noodles, freshly made egg white noodles, or protein packed whole wheat noodles. Guests can select from various sauces, dressings, add-ins, and garnishes, including veggies, fruits, and cheeses. honeybars satisfy sweet cravings with fresh fruit, flavored honey, and assorted toppings perfect for dessert or snack.

“We are so excited to expand our presence in Maryland by introducing honeygrow to the Columbia community. This is our 9th location in the state, and we’re thrilled to continue building a loyal customer base in what has proven to be a successful, growing market for us,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Our team is dedicated to providing wholesome, fresh, and customizable options to our customers, and we can’t wait to bring our unique dining experience to Columbia and beyond.”