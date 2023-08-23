Honeygrow Celebrates Opening of Three New Locations

honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its wholesome, simple, and made-to-order stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, opened three new locations at the Mills Station in Owings Mills, MD, the former Nabisco Factory site at 1200 Roosevelt Blvd. in Philadelphia, PA, and at Lincoln Plaza in Langhorne, PA. The three new locations bolster honeygrow’s expansion into the greater Philadelphia and Baltimore suburban communities.

Over the last year, honeygrow has positioned itself for continued robust growth and has opened seven locations expanding to 36 with a dozen more leases and openings planned by the end of 2024. honeygrow’s new store locations are operating at 24% EBITDA, reinforcing the brand’s ambitious goal of reaching 50 restaurants in the next eighteen months. Operational efficiencies, strong brand awareness, and strategic real estate presence are significant factors in the fast-casual restaurant group’s continued success.

The Mills Station location is the sixth restaurant in Maryland and fourth in the greater Baltimore region, with the other four being Charles Village, Baltimore; Harbor Point, Baltimore; Bel Air, Arundel Mills, and Rockville. In addition, Roosevelt Blvd and Langhorne openings increase PA restaurants to 16 locations.

In addition, honeygrow returned a highly anticipated, popular, and hearty twist on a local Maryland taste, its Chesapeake Crab Stir-fry as an LTO this summer, driving brisk sales in urban and suburban locations during a historically slower sales period. Seasonal LTOs provide menu diversification, allowing loyal customers to explore new flavors and introduce the brand to a new audience. Seasonal ingredients and creative flavor profiles separate the wholesome fast casual from competitors.

“At honeygrow, we are unwavering in our determination to deliver wholesome, crave-able meals while exceeding our customer's expectations regarding flavor and experience. This mindset drives our growth strategy to leverage honeygrow’s brand strength and identify burgeoning locations to push deeper into Philadelphia and Baltimore suburban markets,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow.