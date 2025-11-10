honeygrow, the fast-casual brand known for its wholesome, customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, continues its steady growth across New Jersey with the opening of its Kearny location, the company’s 10th restaurant in the state. As a suburban community with easy access to Newark, NJ, and New York City, Kearny’s densely populated footprint and growing list of retailers make the town a natural fit for honeygrow’s newest location and will bring more than forty jobs to the area. Situated at 190 Passaic Avenue in Kearny, honeygrow joins a vibrant mix of retailers in the Kearny Plaza Shopping Center, including BJ’s Wholesale Club, LA Fitness, ShopRite, and Target.

The Kearny, NJ, opening marks another milestone in honeygrow’s 2025 expansion plan, which is on track to reach 70 locations by year’s end. With nine thriving restaurants already spanning the state and several new restaurants planned to open in the coming months, New Jersey continues to be one of honeygrow’s most dynamic markets.

“It is an exciting moment to mark the 10th honeygrow location in New Jersey with the opening of our Kearny restaurant,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Since opening our Hoboken location in 2015, we’ve been a part of the northern New Jersey community for over ten years, and we’re excited for more restaurants to come!”

To celebrate the fall season, honeygrow has brought back one of its fan-favorite dishes, including the Sriracha Tahini Stir-fry featuring freshly made egg white noodles, roasted chicken, mushrooms, red onions, organic baby spinach, scallions, and chili flakes, all tossed in a rich, creamy sriracha tahini sauce and topped with toasted sesame seeds. Like all dishes at honeygrow, the Sriracha Tahini Stir-fry is made-to-order and fully customizable. Guests can choose from proteins such as steak, chicken, shrimp, tofu, or egg, and pair them with freshly made noodles, brown rice, or a vegetable base like curly kale or arugula. Each meal can be tailored with a range of sauces, dressings, and add-ins, from roasted garlic to chili crisp, offering endless ways to create a personalized bowl. Also back on the menu for a limited time is the Chocolate Mousse honeybar, a luscious dessert topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, streusel crumble, and whipped cream.

honeygrow also offers catering options, including stir-fry and salad platters, desserts, and beverages, perfect for meetings, gatherings, and celebrations. For more information or to order online, visit honeygrow.com or download the honeygrow app.