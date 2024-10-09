honeygrow is expanding its footprint further into Virginia, New Jersey, and Maryland. With new lease signings confirmed, honeygrow is set to bring its innovative culinary offerings to Fairfax, VA; Springfield, VA; Mt. Laurel Township, NJ; and Bowie, MD.

honeygrow continues to grow its footprint within Virginia with two lease signings bringing them to six locations in the state. The new Fairfax honeygrow will open in the Fair City Mall, 9650 Main Street, Fairfax, VA. Positioned alongside prominent national brands such as Lifetime Gym, HomeGoods, Five Below, Ulta, and Marshalls, Fair City Mall is an ideal setting for honeygrow to cater to the Fairfax community’s culinary needs. The Springfield, VA, honeygrow will open at 8424 Old Keene Mill Road alongside a new Trader Joe’s, Starbucks, and, Planet Fitness. The additional Virginia locations join existing successful honeygrow locations in Tysons Corner, Reston, Alexandria, and the recently opened Fair Lakes location.

Continuing its expansion in New Jersey, honeygrow has secured a lease for its new location in Mt. Laurel Township at East Gate Square shopping center, 1240 Nixon Drive, near the Moorestown Mall. Positioned alongside popular retailers like Barnes & Noble, Crunch Fitness, Cava and DICKS Sporting Goods, this new honeygrow location will enrich the local dining scene with its fresh, wholesome offerings.

In addition to New Jersey and Virginia, honeygrow is actively growing its presence in Maryland with a new location coming to Bowie, MD. The fast-casual will be joining the Bowie Marketplace at 15475 Annapolis Road alongside Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle, Harris Teeter, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

“We’re excited to continue our strategic vision within multiple states that have truly embraced the brand for so many years,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “We have much more ground to cover and I’m extraordinarily proud of our team for always rising to the challenge of successful growth.”

With a fully customizable menu and fresh, wholesome foods, there is something for everyone at honeygrow. Customers can personalize any menu item including five year-round stir-fry and six hearty salads. Guests can choose from various protein options, whether it be steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu, or egg. Pair that protein with nutritious, freshly made egg white noodles, protein packed whole wheat noodles, or gluten free rice noodles, brown rice, curly kale, romaine, or arugula. Top it with a diverse selection of sauces, dressings, ad-ins, and garnishes, including an assortment of vegetables, fruits, cheeses, chili crisps, and roasted garlic. And for those with a sweet tooth, honeygrow offers signature honeybars, boasting an enticing blend of fresh fruit, flavored honey, and various toppings to satisfy dessert cravings.