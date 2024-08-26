honeygrow, the beloved Philadelphia-based fast-casual celebrated for its fresh, customizable stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, is now in Fairfax, VA. The brand-new Fair Lakes location opened its doors on August 24, 2024, at 13044 Fair Lakes Drive, bringing honeygrow to four total locations in Virginia, with a fifth on the way.

The Fairfax honeygrow is now a part of Peterson Companies’ vibrant Fair Lakes Center, alongside well-recognized brands including Target, Best Buy, HomeGoods, Ulta, DSW, Starbucks, and Crumbl Cookies. The Fair Lakes store joins three Northern Virginia locations in Alexandria, Reston, and Tysons Corner.

“We are thrilled to bring our brand to the Fairfax community as we continue to build a solid foundation in Virginia,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Coming off the extremely positive opening late last year in Alexandria, we’re excited to continue our growth in Virginia with more openings slated in 2025 and beyond. The community has been amazing and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

At honeygrow, everything is freshly made to order and the menu is completely customizable, giving guests the freedom to personalize their dishes with a protein of choice, whether it be steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu, or egg, paired with nutritious, freshly made egg white noodles, protein-packed whole wheat noodles, gluten-free rice noodles or a salad base of curly kale, romaine, or arugula. With a diverse selection of sauces, dressings, add-ins, and garnishes available, including an assortment of veggies, fruits, cheeses, chili crisp, and roasted garlic, every dish is a culinary adventure. And for those with a sweet tooth, honeygrow offers signature honeybars, boasting an enticing blend of fresh fruit, flavored honey, and various toppings to satisfy dessert cravings.