Back-to-school season is here and honeygrow is showing its appreciation for those who make it all possible by treating teachers to tasty and nutritious meals. The beloved fast-casual restaurant known for its wholesome, simple, and made-to-order stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, is giving back to teachers with a campaign to celebrate the hard work they put in for their communities. Now through August 25, teachers can be entered to win a $25 gift card from honeygrow.

honeygrow aims to recognize the selflessness and dedication of teachers by providing them with a chance to enjoy the beloved restaurant for no cost. Every day, teachers dedicate their time and energy to helping students grow and they deserve to be rewarded! On August 26, 50 lucky teachers will receive a $25 honeygrow gift card to get themselves a well-deserved treat. All winners will be notified by email.

At honeygrow, everything is freshly made to order and the menu is completely customizable, giving guests the freedom to personalize their dishes with a protein of choice, whether it be steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu, or egg, paired with nutritious, freshly made egg white noodles, protein-packed whole wheat noodles, gluten-free rice noodles or a salad base of curly kale, romaine, or arugula. With a diverse selection of sauces, dressings, add-ins, and garnishes available, including an assortment of veggies, fruits, cheeses, chili crisp, and roasted garlic, every dish is a culinary adventure. And for those with a sweet tooth, honeygrow offers signature honeybars, boasting an enticing blend of fresh fruit, flavored honey, and various toppings to satisfy dessert cravings.

To nominate yourself or a teacher you love to win a meal on honeygrow head over to https://www.honeygrow.com/teacher-appreciation-giveaway/ and fill out the nomination form!