honeygrow Introduces Pesto Chicken Stir-Fry to Menu

honeygrow, the 31-unit Philadelphia-founded fast-casual restaurant known for its simple, creative, and wholesome foods throughout its seven markets, is introducing Pesto Chicken Stir-Fry just in time for the spring season. The LTO replaces fan-favorite buffalo chicken and will be available through June 13.

The Pesto Chicken Stir-Fry is priced at $12.39 and sold at all honeygrow locations in DE, MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, and VA markets. As a hearty and protein-packed twist on the traditional pesto pasta dish, it’s loaded with fresh vegetables and a boost of citrus, timed perfectly for the start of spring.

Ingredients include freshly made egg white noodles, roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, snow peas, baby corn, shaved Parmesan, lime juice, and a gluten-free, nut-free, house-made basil pesto sauce. As with all honeygrow menu items, the Pesto Chicken Stir-Fry is completely customizable, enabling customers with the ability to modify the type of protein, mix-ins, garnishes, and bases like protein and fiber-rich whole wheat noodles or gluten-free options such as curly kale, rice noodles, and brown rice, to create the best combination for their taste preferences and dietary needs.

“We first tested the Pesto Chicken Stir-Fry with our hometown fans in Philadelphia, and the feedback was phenomenal,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Our team loves creating new dishes, and it’s exciting to see how the Pesto Chicken Stir-Fry has transformed from our first conception, which has been tweaked based upon internal and customer feedback to become the final version you’ll see at honeygrow. It’s light, full of flavor, and perfect for spring.”

The new limited-time offering (LTO) joins the menu of five year-round stir-frys (all under 800 calories) and six hearty and healthy salads (under 700 calories). Plus, create your own (CYO) versions of stir-frys or salads, offering something for everyone. Customers choose a base (noodles, rice, or a selection of greens), a protein (beef, chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu, or egg), add-ins, and garnishes with an endless variety of options ranging from veggies, fruits and cheeses to chili crisps and roasted garlic. There are six main sauces (Garlic Herb, Sweet Soy Five Spice, Garlic Butter, Spicy Garlic, Sesame Garlic, and Red Coconut Curry) or six dressings (Asian Sesame Ginger, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Classic Caesar, Green Goddess, Olive Oil + Balsamic Vinegar and Lime Squeeze) to choose from as the last step.

Custom snacks or desserts called honeybars are a delicious way to end a meal. Choose from five year-round options or customize and select a base such as cheesecake filling or vanilla yogurt, with add-ins including buckwheat, wildflower, clover, apples or roasted apples, grapes, or blueberries. Offering something for everyone, honeybars, honeygrow’s healthy take on dessert, can also be topped with coconut shavings, milk chocolate chips, granola, streusel crumble, whipped cream, or brownie crumbles.