honeygrow, the beloved Philadelphia-based fast-casual concept known for its wholesome, customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, is excited to announce that its signature sauces are now available for purchase nationwide through its hg at Home line. Fans across the country can now order honeygrow’s signature sauces, including Spicy Garlic, Red Coconut Curry, Garlic Butter, and Sesame Garlic directly from the honeygrow website, kiosk, and app. These delicious sauces, which come in 8 oz. bottles for $5.49, are perfect for recreating honeygrow’s famous stir-frys in the comfort of your own kitchen.

In addition to in-store, online, and app ordering, honeygrow’s signature sauces are now available in the merch section of its website and can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. All fans need to do is pick their favorite sauce, order online, and start cooking! For added convenience, recipe cards are included with each order, so stir-fry lovers can create their own honeygrow-inspired stir-fry masterpieces at home.

Each sauce has its own unique flavor profile that brings something special to each meal. The Spicy Garlic sauce packs a bold punch of heat, ideal for those who love a little spice. The Sesame Garlic sauce is rich and savory, with the perfect balance of sesame and garlic for a deep, umami-packed flavor. For a rich, comforting option, try the Garlic Butter sauce, a smooth blend of butter and garlic that complements a variety of proteins and vegetables. Lastly, the Red Coconut Curry sauce is creamy, fragrant, and just the right amount of spicy, making it a crowd-pleaser in every dish.

But these sauces aren’t just for making stir-fry! The versatile sauces can be used in a variety of fun ways: as a tangy marinade for grilling meats or vegetables, a flavorful burger and sandwich topper, a tasty dipping sauce for fries or vegetables, a creamy pasta sauce for an easy dinner option, or even a unique salad dressing to give your greens an extra kick. For freshness, sauces should be refrigerated after opening.

“Over the years, we’ve heard from so many customers who’ve either moved away from their local honeygrow and miss our signature stir-fry flavors or those who want to experiment with the sauces in their kitchens,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Now you can order a bottle of your favorite sauce by itself or with your lunch, dinner, or catering orders to try at home, no matter where you live. It’s an exciting first step into offering loyal fans a convenient way to enjoy the flavors they love at home in a new way.”