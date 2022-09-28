Honeygrow Launches New Kids Menu

honeygrow, the 29-unit Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its simple, creative, and wholesome foods within its seven markets, is launching a kid’s menu featuring a Tomato Basil Meatball stir-fry, Garlic Butter + Parm stir-fry and CYO (create your own) versions of either stir-fry or salad offering something nutritious and delicious for even the pickiest of little eaters. Every item on the kid’s menu includes a side of seasonally selected fruit and a fountain drink.

In addition, honeygrow has partnered with Team IMPACT, a national non-profit that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams, creating a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone involved. In line with the company’s overall mission to provide craveable, healthy, kid-friendly menu options, this launch also supports honeygrow’s philanthropic promise to donate $1 from every kid’s meal to the organization.

The Tomato Basil stir-fry ($9) features honeygrow’s famous freshly made egg white noodles, turkey meatballs tossed with a tomato basil broth and topped with shaved parmesan. For kids who prefer simpler ingredients, the Garlic Butter + Parm ($8) is a great option and made with the same freshly made egg white noodles mixed with a delicious garlic butter sauce and finished with shaved parmesan. Finally, for creative little Chefs in training, the CYO stir-fry or salad allows them to choose any base, add in a protein, veggies, and garnish of choice, followed by a sauce or dressing option. Like the other kid’s stir fry options, the CYO dishes also come with a fountain beverage including healthier choices like Vitamin Water. Additionally, all honeygrow creations can be ordered with the exact amount of sauce wanted or even on the side, enabling flexibility, variety, and customization.

“From personal experience with my own kids, I have developed a pretty good understanding of the picky palate landscape. I wanted to create a menu that would address those needs and deliver the nutritive qualities we are known for, while simultaneously supporting a charity that directly impacts the future generation of honeygrow fans,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Team IMPACT is an amazing organization that we’re proud to partner with – their vision to create a world where every child facing serious illness and disability feels supported by something bigger, and every team is transformed by a greater purpose, is profoundly admirable. We are beyond proud to call Team IMPACT our partner.”

“We are so excited for this tremendous opportunity with honeygrow,” states Seth Rosenzweig, Chief Executive Officer of Team IMPACT. “By demonstrating our shared commitment to the communities we serve together, we plan to reach even more children and teams. Team IMPACT couldn’t ask for a more values aligned partner in this space.”