Honeygrow Launches 'Noodle Pull' Contest

What pulls honeygrow stir-frys apart from the pack? Their delicious and nutritious egg white and whole wheat noodles are made exclusively for honeygrow by world-renowned ramen experts. To celebrate their stir-fry stars, honeygrow is launching a Noodle Pull photo contest, tasking Instagram users to capture and submit their glorious forkfuls of saucy, stretchy, sexy noodles from a recent order.

Entries will be accepted through the end of July, with public voting of the top five entries selected by honeygrow running August 1-4. On August 5, honeygrow will announce the most liked photo and winner of $500 in honeygrow credit.

To enter, order honeygrow stir-frys in-store or to go then snap and share your craveable images to Instagram tagging @honeygrow. The contest is exclusive to Instagram users, and only posts will be accepted as entries, not stories or reels.

The contest begins July 11, 2023, and submissions will be accepted through July 31, 2023. Public voting runs August 1-4 August 2023, and a winner will be announced on August 5, 2023.