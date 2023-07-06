Honeygrow Launches Summer Friday Programming

To celebrate the warmer weather and in appreciation of their fans, honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for wholesome, simple, and made-to-order stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, recently introduced a series of summer Friday promotions making every Friday a great day for summertime surprises. These exclusive offers will be available for hg rewards members every Friday through September 1. The promotions will be a secret until rolled out day-of, available universally at all honeygrow restaurants. Customers can redeem the offer by ordering on the in-restaurant kiosk, on the app, or on honeygrow.com.

Examples of promotions range from buy one get ones, double points on popular fan favorites such as the newest crab LTO, gratis surprise desserts or cash in multiple denomination applied to future visits.

“We felt this was both a really fun way to further encourage existing rewards members to come in and try new things as well as thank them for their support,” says Justin Rosenberg, founder, and CEO of honeygrow.

honeygrow features a menu of six year-round stir-frys (all under 800 calories) and five hearty and healthy salads (under 700 calories). Plus, create your own (CYO) versions of stir-frys or salads, offering something for everyone. Customers choose a base (noodles, rice, or a selection of greens), a protein (beef, chicken, shrimp, tofu, or egg), add-ins, and garnishes with an endless variety of options ranging from veggies, fruits and cheeses to chili crisps and roasted garlic. There are six sauces (Old Bay Broth, Sweet Soy Five Spice, Garlic Butter, Red Coconut Curry, Sesame Garlic, and Spicy Garlic) or six dressings (Asian Sesame Ginger, Tuscan Herb, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Classic Caesar, Olive Oil + Balsamic Vinegar or a simple Lime Squeeze) to choose from as the last step.