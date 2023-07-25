Honeygrow to Open in Owings Mills, Maryland

honeygrow, the 33-unit Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its wholesome, simple, and made-to-order stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, is opening soon, July 31, at Mill Station, the reinvigorated retail and entertainment center on the site of the former Owings Mills Mall in Baltimore County, MD. The 2,418 sq. ft location brings 35 full and part-time jobs to the area and marks honeygrow’s sixth restaurant in Maryland, the other four being Charles Village, Baltimore; Harbor Point, Baltimore; Bel Air, Arundel Mills, and Rockville.

The restaurant group recently returned a highly anticipated, popular, and hearty twist on a local Maryland taste, its Chesapeake Crab Stir-fry through the summer months. Loaded with freshly made egg white noodles, crab meat topped with Old Bay, bell peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, scallions, parsley, seasoned breadcrumbs, and honeygrow’s Old Bay sauce the dish is priced at $12.88 and sold at all honeygrow locations throughout its seven markets – DE, MA, NJ, NY, PA, VA and of course, MD.

In addition to its seasonal offering, honeygrow features a menu of five year-round stir-fry’s (all under 800 calories) and six hearty and healthy salads (under 700 calories). Plus, Create-Your-Own (CYO) versions mean there is an option for everyone. Or guests can choose from the Lifestyle menu for featured dishes that are paleo, keto, vegan, high protein, or meet Whole 30 standards. As part of the kid’s menu, honeygrow partnered with Team IMPACT, a national non-profit that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams, creating a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone involved. In line with the company’s overall mission to provide craveable, healthy, kid-friendly menu options, this launch also supports honeygrow’s philanthropic promise to donate a portion of sales from every kid’s meal to the organization. The restaurant also offers signature honeybars, a sweet dessert using fresh fruit, three kinds of flavored honey, and various garnishes to satisfy a sweet craving. Like the CYO stir-frys and salads, all honeybars can be customized.

“We’re extremely excited to be a part of the Owings Mills community,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder, and CEO of honeygrow. “We’ve been in Maryland for over six years and are proud to continue to expand within the community. This will be our sixth restaurant in the state with several more in the pipeline.”