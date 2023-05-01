Honeygrow to Open in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

honeygrow, the 31-unit Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its wholesome, simple, and made-to-order stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, is opening soon in Broadcasting Square at 2715 N. Meridian Blvd., in Wyomissing, PA. honeygrow will bring over 35 full-and part-time jobs to the Berk’s County shopping center and is expected to open almost a dozen additional locations expanding further into suburban Pennsylvania and south into the Baltimore suburbs throughout 2023.

For a limited time, honeygrow is offering Pesto Chicken Stir-fry on its spring menu. The spring stir-fry dish is available until June 13. A hearty and protein-packed twist on traditional pesto pasta dishes, honeygrow’s Pesto Chicken Stir-fry is loaded with fresh vegetables and a boost of citrus, timed perfectly for spring. Ingredients include freshly made egg white noodles, roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, snow peas, baby corn, shaved Parmesan, lime juice, and a gluten-free, nut-free, house-made basil pesto sauce. As with all honeygrow menu items, the Pesto Chicken Stir-Fry is customizable, enabling customers to modify the type of protein, mix-ins, garnishes, and bases like protein and fiber-rich whole wheat noodles or gluten-free options such as curly kale, rice noodles, and brown rice, to create the best combination for their taste preferences and dietary needs.

“We’re extraordinarily excited to be a part of the Wyomissing community at Broadcasting Square. It’s a great market and creates a strong foundation for our brand as we continue to move westward in the state,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow.

honeygrow features a menu of five, year-round stir-frys (all under 800 calories) and six, hearty and healthy salads (under 700 calories). Plus, Create-Your-Own (CYO) versions mean there is an option for everyone. Guests may also choose from a Lifestyle menu for featured dishes reflecting paleo, keto, vegan, high protein needs, and meet Whole 30 standards. As part of the kid’s menu, honeygrow partnered with Team IMPACT, a national non-profit that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams, creating a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone involved. In line with the company’s overall mission to provide healthier, kid-friendly menu options, the partnership also supports honeygrow’s philanthropic promise to donate a portion of sales from every kid’s meal to the organization. The restaurants also offer signature honeybars, a sweet dessert using fresh fruit, three kinds of flavored honey, and various garnishes to satisfy fans who favor something sweet. Like all the CYO stir-frys and salad options, all honeybars can be customized.