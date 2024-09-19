honeygrow, the beloved Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its wholesome, freshly made noodles and stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, is opening the doors of its first Ohio location in Strongsville, a suburb of Cleveland, on Friday, September 27, 2024. To celebrate, the first 50 customers through the doors at 17830 Royalton Road will receive an exclusive swag bag containing coupons, a t-shirt, stickers, and mystery honeygrow gift cards at various amounts. Additionally, one lucky hg rewards loyalty guest at the Strongsville location will be randomly selected to win free honeygrow for a year; to participate, guests must be signed up to be a rewards member by October 4, 2024.

Marking the new market milestone and making the grand opening grander, honeygrow will be donating a percentage of proceeds from opening weekend to the Strongsville Emergency Food Bank which locally provides compassionate and confidential food assistance to those in need within the city.

“We’re extremely excited to introduce honeygrow to the Ohio community starting with Strongsville,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Ohio represents our 8th state and we’re extraordinarily excited to launch our growth plan starting in the Cleveland market.”

The Strongsville opening marks the beginning of honeygrow’s expansion into Ohio, with plans to open a second location in North Canton at 4525 Everhard Rd NW later this fall. This expansion aligns with honeygrow’s strategy of growing in vibrant suburban markets and enhancing customer accessibility.

honeygrow’s menu of unique and customizable stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, features a variety of bases, proteins, sauces, dressings, add-ins, garnishes, and toppings. honeygrow’s extensive menu is also available for catering in packages designed to feed small and large groups with options for 12, 30, and 50 people. Download the honeygrow app to earn points toward rewards like a free drink, brownie, stir-fry or salad plus special offers and members-only deals.

For a limited time, customers can look forward to honeygrow’s upcoming Fall seasonal offerings coming out on September 24 including the Chocolate Mousse honeybar and the Sriracha Tahini Stir-Fry featuring freshly made egg white noodles, roasted chicken, mushrooms, red onions, organic baby spinach, scallions, and chili flakes, all drizzled with a rich and spicy sriracha tahini sauce and topped with toasted sesame seeds.