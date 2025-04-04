honeygrow, the popular Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh, customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, opened its 12th Maryland location at 15475 Annapolis Road in Bowie, MD. The opening is part of the brand’s ongoing expansion, with a 13th location planned in Glen Burnie later this year.

Located in Bowie Marketplace, the new honeygrow is perfectly positioned 12 miles from Washington, D.C. and easily accessible via Route 450, making it an ideal spot for customers looking for a quick and delicious meal. The Marketplace is home to several well-known brands such as Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Harris Teeter. The addition of honeygrow’s Bowie restaurant further strengthens the company’s footprint in the state as it joins its other thriving Maryland locations in Timonium, Baltimore, Owings Mills, Rockville, Westminster, Hunt Valley, Charles Village, Columbia, Annapolis, Arundel Mills, and Bel Air.

“The Maryland market has been incredibly successful for honeygrow, and we’re excited to open our 12th restaurant in the state,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “It was nine years ago that we opened our first two locations in Baltimore and we’re eager to continue our growth with the Bowie location, and even more expansion planned throughout the year.”

In celebration of spring, honeygrow has brought back two of its most popular limited-time offerings: the Serrano Chili Stir-fry and Key Lime Cheesecake honeybar. The Serrano Chili Stir-fry is made with freshly made egg white noodles, roasted shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, snow peas, and broccoli, all tossed in a spicy serrano chili sauce and topped with crispy onions. The Key Lime Cheesecake honeybar features a tangy Key Lime Cheesecake filling topped with juicy strawberries, blueberries, graham cracker crumble, and house-made whipped cream.

honeygrow’s menu is completely customizable, allowing guests to create their dishes with a protein of choice, whether it be steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu, or egg, paired with nutritious, freshly made egg white noodles, protein-packed whole wheat noodles, gluten-free rice noodles, or a salad base of curly kale, romaine, or arugula. With a diverse selection of sauces, dressings, add-ins, and garnishes available, including an assortment of veggies, fruits, cheeses, chili crisp, and roasted garlic, every order is a culinary adventure. And for those with a sweet tooth, honeygrow offers its signature honeybar, a dish loaded with fresh fruit, a variety of sweet toppings, and drizzled with one of three honeys to satisfy dessert cravings.