Since first opening in Philadelphia 13 years ago, honeygrow, the beloved fast-casual, has grown to bring its fresh, customizable meals to over 60 communities across eight states. The brand known for its made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars is continuing its fast-paced growth with a brand-new location in the Philadelphia suburbs at 901 Old York Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046, marking its 24th store in its hometown state.

The new honeygrow will be located in Montgomery County, just outside of Philadelphia, making for a convenient dining destination for families, office lunch crowds, and local students. Situated alongside national brands like CVS, Longhorn Steakhouse, PetSmart, Raymour & Flanigan, and Whole Foods, the Jenkintown honeygrow is expected to serve the busy shopping and working communities with its fresh, made-to-order meals Pennsylvania has come to know and love.

I’m just proud to continue to serve the Philly community,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “It feels like yesterday when we had one location in Center City, I was behind the wok cranking out stir-fry, and we were fighting to survive. It’s because of the love from this city that we’re able to be here today.”

This summer, honeygrow is serving up a fan favorite, the Chesapeake Crab stir-fry featuring freshly made egg white noodles, crab meat seasoned with Old Bay, sautéed bell peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, scallions, parsley, seasoned breadcrumbs, and honeygrow’s signature Old Bay sauce. The brand is always offering a brand-new, delicious summer treat, a Strawberry Shortcake honeybar made with strawberries, pound cake, and lemon mouse filling, topped with whipped cream and clover honey.

Like all dishes of honeygrow, the Chesapeake Crab Stir-fry is fully customizable with a choice of various proteins, including steak, chicken, shrimp, tofu, or egg. Pair those proteins with freshly made noodles, brown rice, or a vegetable base like curly kale or arugula. From there, guests can customize to their preferences by combining sauces, dressings, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, and roasted garlic to create a dish unique to them. For dessert options, honeygrow offers its signature honeybar, loaded with fresh fruit, a variety of sweet toppings, and drizzled with one of three honeys. The brand also offers catering options, including stir-fry and salad platters, desserts, and beverages for any occasion, like graduations and summer parties.