Honeygrow Opens 30th Location

honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant group known for simple, creative, and wholesome foods celebrated the opening of its 30th location in Collegeville’s Providence Town Center at 171 Market Street. honeygrow is bringing over 35 full-and part-time jobs to the bustling shopping center and plans to open more than 12 more locations throughout the region by the end of 2023. With the Collegeville opening, honeygrow will now employ over 1,000 team members throughout its seven markets.

Shoppers, residents, and those employed at offices nearby will be able to enjoy the newly launched fall menu featuring suggested stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, as well as the ever-popular CYO (create your own) dishes. In addition, the seasonal offering stir-fry, Yo, Adrian!, has been inspired by Philadelphia’s legendary Italian Market and its incredible meals, experiences, and flavors. The name is a playful nod to the fictional yet beloved underdog, Rocky Balboa, who ran through Philadelphia’s iconic Italian Market in the original movie. The fall menu also includes a kid’s menu featuring a Tomato Basil Meatball stir-fry, Garlic Butter + Parm stir-fry, and CYO (create your own) versions of either stir-fry or salad creating a menu offering something nutritious and delicious for even the pickiest of little eaters. As part of the kid’s menu, honeygrow is proud to partner with Team IMPACT, a national non-profit that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams, creating a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone involved. In line with the company’s overall mission to provide craveable, healthy, kid-friendly menu options, this launch also supports honeygrow’s philanthropic promise to donate $1 from every kid’s meal to the organization.

“The Collegeville opening is a huge celebratory milestone for us, marking our 30th location during our 10th year,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “This is an incredible market where honeygrow can build brand awareness as we continue growing both north and westward within the region.”

honeygrow meals are available for delivery or in-store pick-up via the restaurant’s app or can be enjoyed in the restaurant.