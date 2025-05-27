honeygrow, the fast-casual restaurant renowned for its fresh, customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, is continuing its notable growth with the opening of its 60th location in Allentown, Pennsylvania. This milestone marks a significant moment in the brand’s journey, demonstrating its commitment to expanding both locally and nationally. The Allentown location is honeygrow’s 23rd in Pennsylvania and part of its broader plans to grow its presence in the Lehigh Valley, following the opening in Quakertown in 2022.

Located at 1872 Airport Road in the Airport Shopping Center, honeygrow is strategically situated in the heart of the Lehigh Valley, surrounded by major national brands such as Target, Ulta, Ross, DSW, and Starbucks.

“Reaching our 60th location is a huge milestone for honeygrow” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “This opening reflects our ongoing commitment to our growth strategy, whereby we’ve opened 37 locations since 2020 with plans to reach 70 restaurants by year-end, including more in Pennsylvania with Jenkintown on deck. It’s a testament to our amazingly focused team and our incredibly loyal guest base.”

At honeygrow, every meal is made-to-order and fully customizable. Guests can choose from a variety of proteins, including steak, chicken, shrimp, tofu, or egg, and pair them with freshly made noodles, brown rice, or a vegetable base like curly kale or arugula. From there, they can add sauces, dressings, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, and roasted garlic to create a personalized dish. For dessert, honeygrow offers its signature honeybar, a dish loaded with fresh fruit, a variety of sweet toppings, and drizzled with one of three honeys. The brand also offers catering options, including stir-fry and salad platters, desserts, and beverages for any occasion, like graduations and summer parties.