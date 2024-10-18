Honeygrow announced the opening of its eighth location in New Jersey at 330 Chimney Rock Road, Bridgewater, NJ, in the Chimney Rock Crossing shopping center located just off the intersection of I-287 and US 22. The fast-casual concept is in good company and joins Crumbl Cookies, J. Crew Factory, Ulta, Nordstrom Rack, LL Bean, Evolve Med Spa, Club Pilates and Whole Foods among others. honeygrow’s first New Jersey location was in Cherry Hill nine years ago, and since then the company has continued steady strategic growth throughout the state. The Bridgewater location joins the recently opened Old Bridge, Toms River, Marlton, Hamilton, New Brunswick, Hoboken and Cherry Hill.

honeygrow offers a diverse menu featuring six year-round stir-fry options, six hearty salads, and signature honeybars. For a limited time, guests can enjoy two seasonal offerings: Sriracha Tahini Stir-Fry and Chocolate Mousse honeybar. The rich and creamy stir-fry is made with egg white noodles, roasted chicken, mushrooms, red onions, organic baby spinach, scallions, and chili flakes, drizzled with a rich and spicy sriracha tahini sauce and topped with toasted sesame seeds. To perfectly compliment the heat of the stir-fry, guests can indulge in the sweet, lush house-made Chocolate Mousse honeybar topped with strawberries, blueberries, streusel crumble, and freshly made whipped cream.

“For close to 10 years, New Jersey has been an incredible state for honeygrow and we’re beyond excited to have Bridgewater open,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder & CEO of honeygrow. “We’re continuing to scour both north and south NJ for more opportunities.”

honeygrow’s menu is completely customizable, allowing guests to create their dishes with a protein of choice, whether it be steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu, or egg, paired with nutritious, freshly made egg white noodles, protein-packed whole wheat noodles, gluten-free rice noodles or a salad base of curly kale, romaine, or arugula. With a diverse selection of sauces, dressings, add-ins, and garnishes available, including an assortment of veggies, fruits, cheeses, chili crisp, and roasted garlic, every order is a culinary adventure. honeygrow’s signature honeybars, indulge those with a sweet tooth with a tempting blend of fresh fruit, flavored honey, and various toppings to satisfy dessert cravings.