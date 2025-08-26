honeygrow, the fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh, wholesome, and made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, is expanding into the Franklin County community, a Columbus suburb, with a secured lease at 4784 Morse Road. This milestone marks the fifth store in the Ohio area and its first location within the Columbus market.

After successful entry into the Ohio market in 2024, the brand has built a strong following around Cleveland, Ohio, with thriving locations in Akron, Canton, Strongsville, and a new outlet in Avon set to open in early August. With over 60 locations across eight states, the brand continues to expand its footprint in the Midwest. The new honeygrow will join the surrounding area’s Chipotle, First Watch, and Kohl’s.

“Expanding into Columbus represents an exciting step for us as we expand throughout Ohio. We’re actively looking at other sites within the market, and we’re thrilled to start our launch within the Gahanna community,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow.

At honeygrow, guests can customize their meals with a variety of protein options, including steak, chicken, shrimp, tofu, or egg, paired with freshly made egg white noodles, protein-packed whole wheat noodles, gluten-free rice noodles, brown rice, or a vegetable base like curly kale or arugula. With a wide selection of sauces, dressings, and toppings, such as vegetables, fruits, cheeses, and roasted garlic, every dish can be tailored to personal taste. honeygrow also offers its signature honeybar, a dish loaded with fresh fruit, a variety of sweet toppings, and drizzled with one of three honeys.