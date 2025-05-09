honeygrow, the fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh and customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, is proudly continuing its tremendous growth with the opening of its newest location in the Fair City Mall at 9650 Main Street in Fairfax, VA. This marks the sixth honeygrow in Virginia and the 18th in the DMV area, cementing the brand’s presence as a fast-growing favorite among local fans. With two more locations on the way in Falls Church, VA, and Glen Burnie, MD, later in 2025, honeygrow shows no signs of slowing down.

Strategically located in the heart of Fairfax, Fair City Mall is a major hub for the community, drawing customers to national retailers like Lifetime Fitness, HomeGoods, Five Below, Ulta, and Marshalls. The new honeygrow location joins a growing family of successful spots in the DMV area, including Tysons Corner, Reston, Alexandria, Fair Lakes, and the recently opened Springfield location.

“We’re excited to continue expanding in the DMV, particularly Northern Virginia,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “We’ve been in Northern Virginia for almost seven years and we couldn’t be more grateful for the continued community support and love for the brand.”

Guests at honeygrow can customize their meals, including six year-round stir-fry and six hearty salads from a wide range of protein options such as steak, chicken, shrimp, tofu, or egg. These proteins can be paired with freshly made egg white noodles, protein-packed whole wheat noodles, gluten-free rice noodles, brown rice, or a vegetable base like curly kale or arugula. Guests can then top their creations with an array of sauces, dressings, and toppings, including vegetables, fruits, cheeses, and roasted garlic.

For dessert, honeygrow’s signature honeybar, a dish loaded with fresh fruit, a variety of sweet toppings, and drizzled with one of three honeys, is the perfect way to finish any meal. Right now, guests can enjoy the season’s limited-time offering of the Key Lime honeybar featuring a tangy cheesecake base, juicy strawberries and blueberries, and graham cracker crumble topped with whipped cream. The brand also offers a catering menu featuring stir-fry and salad platters, desserts, and beverages, ideal for any occasion, including upcoming events like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and graduation parties.