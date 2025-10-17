honeygrow, the beloved fast-casual restaurant known for its made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and signature honeybars, continues its rapid expansion with a new location in Falls Church, Virginia. honeygrow’s fresh, customizable meals are now available at 6464 Lincolnia Rd #A in Barcroft Plaza.

The new Northern Virginia honeygrow, which opened Friday, Oct. 17, marks the 7th location in the state, joining thriving locations in Fairfax, Springfield, Tysons Corner, Reston, Alexandria, and Fair Lakes. Centrally located in Falls Church, honeygrow joins the recently renovated Barcroft Plaza, situated alongside Harris Teeter, Orange Theory Fitness, and Starbucks, making it a perfect dining option for busy shoppers on the go. Now with 66 locations, the Falls Church debut accelerates honeygrow’s path toward exceeding 70 restaurants in 2025.

Celebrating the opening, honeygrow is proud to support the local community by partnering with the Capital Area Food Bank; a portion of the proceeds from the opening weekend will be donated to help provide access to food and support services to individuals and families in need throughout the region.

“When we launched honeygrow, the goal was simple: make wholesome food fast and accessible,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Seeing that vision grow in Virginia, especially with this new Falls Church location, is really exciting.”

At honeygrow, all dishes are fully customizable with a choice of various proteins, including steak, chicken, shrimp, tofu, or egg. Pair those proteins with freshly made noodles, brown rice, or a vegetable base like curly kale or arugula. From there, guests can customize to their preferences by combining sauces, dressings, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, and roasted garlic to create a dish unique to them. For dessert options, honeygrow offers its signature honeybar, loaded with fresh fruit, a variety of sweet toppings, and drizzled with one of three honeys. The brand also offers catering options, including stir-fry and salad platters, desserts, and beverages for any occasion, like graduations and summer parties.