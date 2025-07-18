With over 60 locations across eight states, the beloved fast-casual honeygrow is thrilled to continue its expansion through Maryland with the opening of the Glen Burnie location. The new honeygrow, serving fresh, made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, is now open at 6653 Governor Ritchie Highway, joining 12 thriving locations in the state, including the recently opened Bowie honeygrow.

Located in Anne Arundel County, the new honeygrow is situated at the intersection of Governor Ritchie Highway and I-895, alongside Dick’s Sporting Goods, Aldi, Panera Bread, Petco, and the Hampton Inn. honeygrow provides a wholesome, fresh food option at the Governor’s Plaza, attracting busy shoppers and on-the-go patrons. Expansion throughout Maryland is a priority for the brand throughout 2025, and they are thrilled to be joining the Glen Burnie community.

“We are excited to open honeygrow in Glen Burnie, bringing our fresh, made-to-order meals to a new community,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Summer in Maryland will always be special to us, since it’s what inspired our delicious summer LTO, the Chesapeake Crab stir-fry. We’re looking forward to celebrating the opening by featuring this this dish, along with all varieties of honeygrow stir-fry, salads, and so much more here in Anne Arundel County.”

After successfully launching in Maryland in 2018, the Chesapeake Crab stir-fry quickly became a fan favorite. The famous Maryland stir-fry features freshly made egg white noodles, crab meat seasoned with Old Bay, sautéed bell peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, scallions, parsley, seasoned breadcrumbs, and honeygrow’s signature Old Bay sauce. And for a summer treat, honeygrow is offering a brand-new Strawberry Shortcake honey bar made with strawberries, pound cake, and lemon mouse filling, topped with whipped cream and clover honey.

The Chesapeake Crab Stir-fry, along with all dishes at honeygrow, is fully customizable with a choice of various proteins, including steak, chicken, shrimp, tofu, or egg. Pair those proteins with freshly made noodles, brown rice, or a vegetable base like curly kale or arugula. From there, guests can customize to their preferences by combining sauces, dressings, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, and roasted garlic to create a dish unique to them. For dessert options, honeygrow offers its signature honeybar, loaded with fresh fruit, a variety of sweet toppings, and drizzled with one of three honeys. The brand also offers catering options, including stir-fry and salad platters, desserts, and beverages for any occasion, like graduations and summer parties.