honeygrow, the fast-casual restaurant well-known for its fresh, customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, is opening its third Ohio location in Montrose on April 25, 2025, at 55 Springside Drive, Suite 300. In celebration, the first 50 customers will receive gift bags chock full of hg swag, including t-shirts, stickers, coupons, and mystery gift cards of varying amounts. Additionally, one lucky hg rewards member will be randomly selected to win free honeygrow for a year. To enter, guests must sign up for the hg rewards program by May 2, 2025.

The Montrose opening is part of honeygrow’s ongoing expansion in Ohio, as the brand continues to bring fresh, wholesome, and made-to-order meals to new communities. Since opening its first Ohio location in Strongsville, followed by North Canton in 2024, honeygrow has been embraced by local fans who appreciate the brand’s commitment to healthy, convenient, and delicious food. honeygrow is also proud to announce the signing of two additional leases in Mentor and Avon, with plans to open those locations later in 2025, further solidifying its commitment to growing in the Ohio market.

“We’re excited to be opening our third location in Ohio at Montrose with more Ohio locations on the way, and we’re continuing to see tremendous success with our locations in North Canton and Strongsville,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder & CEO of honeygrow. “The growth in Ohio has been incredible, and with new locations planned for Mentor and Avon later this year, we’re excited to continue to make meaningful inroads within the Cleveland community and beyond.”

honeygrow customers will be able to enjoy Serrano Chili Stir-Fry and Key Lime honeybar as a seasonal limited-time-only menu item. Serrano Chili Stir-Fry packs a flavor and nutrition punch with 29 grams of protein. It is freshly made with egg white noodles tossed with roasted shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, snow peas, and broccoli, all coated in a fiery serrano chili sauce. The Key Lime honeybar features a tangy cheesecake base, juicy strawberries and blueberries, graham cracker crumble, and topped with whipped cream that comes together for the perfect spring sweet treat.

At honeygrow, guests can customize their meals with a variety of protein options, including steak, chicken, shrimp, tofu, or egg, paired with freshly made egg white noodles, whole wheat noodles, gluten-free rice noodles, brown rice, or a vegetable base like curly kale or arugula. With a wide selection of sauces, dressings, and toppings, such as vegetables, fruits, cheeses, and roasted garlic, every dish can be tailored to personal taste. For dessert, honeygrow offers its signature honeybar, a dish loaded with fresh fruit, a variety of sweet toppings, and drizzled with one of three honeys. The brand also offers a catering menu featuring stir-fry and salad platters, desserts, and beverages.