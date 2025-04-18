honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant, is bringing its fresh, customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars to Mt. Laurel Township. Located in the East Gate Square shopping center at 1201 Nixon Drive in Moorestown, right off Route 38 and I-295, near the Moorestown Mall, honeygrow joins popular retailers like Barnes & Noble, Crunch Fitness, Cava, and DICKS Sporting Goods. The brand-new honeygrow marks the ninth location in the state to join successful restaurants in Old Bridge, New Brunswick, Cherry Hill, Bridgewater, Hamilton, Marlton, Hoboken, and Tom’s River.

“We’re excited to continue to expand our presence in New Jersey and bring our brand to the Mt. Laurel community,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “This April marks our 10-year anniversary in the South Jersey market and we couldn’t be more excited to continue to be a part of the community.”

honeygrow’s menu is completely customizable, allowing guests to create their dishes with a protein of choice, whether it be steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu, or egg, paired with nutritious, freshly made egg white noodles, protein-packed whole wheat noodles, gluten-free rice noodles, or a salad base of curly kale, romaine, or arugula. With a diverse selection of sauces, dressings, add-ins, and garnishes available, including an assortment of veggies, fruits, cheeses, chili crisp, and roasted garlic, every order is a culinary adventure. And for those with a sweet tooth, honeygrow offers its signature honeybar, a dish loaded with fresh fruit, a variety of sweet toppings, and drizzled with one of three honeys to satisfy dessert cravings.

Additionally, honeygrow offers a diverse catering menu, which includes stir-fry platters, salad platters, desserts, and beverages. To further expand its reach, honeygrow’s popular signature sauces are now available for purchase nationwide through the brand’s hg at Home line. Customers across the country can order 8 oz. bottles of honeygrow’s Spicy Garlic, Red Coconut Curry, Garlic Butter, and Sesame Garlic sauces directly from the honeygrow website, app, or in-store kiosks.