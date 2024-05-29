honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant celebrated for its wholesome and customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, unveils its latest location at the recently redeveloped lifestyle section of the Northshore Mall, a Simon property.

Strategically positioned at 210 Andover Street in Peabody, this marks honeygrow’s third establishment in Massachusetts and its 44th restaurant in the Northeast. The new honeygrow will join a dynamic collection of restaurants and offers convenient mall and street-level access, complemented by its proximity to Life Time, a premier athletic club and spa.

“We’re thrilled to see the tremendous success of our Boston locations at the Seaport and Fenway, and the opening of our newest honeygrow at Northshore Mall is an opportunity to build on this momentum,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “This suburban expansion aligns perfectly with our mission to bring wholesome, customizable meals to even more communities in Massachusetts as we continue to grow in this region.”

honeygrow boasts a diverse menu featuring five year-round stir-fry (all under 800 calories), six hearty salads (under 700 calories), and customizable options to cater to individual preferences. Whether it’s steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu, or egg for protein, customers have a range of choices. honeygrow stir-frys also feature nutrition-packed, gluten-free rice noodles, freshly made egg white noodles or whole wheat noodles loaded with 13 grams of protein and 17 grams of fiber. Guests can select from various sauces, dressings, add-ins, and garnishes, including veggies, fruits, cheeses, and nuts. All honeygrow menu items are customizable and made fresh to order. In addition to its regular menu offers and fan-favorite Create Your Own, the company offers four seasonal stir-fry dishes throughout the year.

Additionally, honeygrow offers signature honeybars, satisfying sweet cravings with fresh fruit, flavored honey, and assorted toppings. Customers can customize their honeybars with either cheesecake filling or vanilla yogurt as a base, and add-ins like berries, apples, grapes, or roasted apples. Toppings range from healthier options like coconut shavings and granola to more indulgent choices like milk chocolate chips, honey, streusel crumble, whipped cream, candied pecans, or brownie crumble.