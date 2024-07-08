honeygrow, the beloved Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh, customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, is now open at 2020 US-9, Suite 101, Old Bridge, NJ as a part of the recently opened Glenwood Green Shopping Center. The brand-new pedestrian-friendly center is perfectly located off New Jersey’s Route 9, the primary local route for commercial and residential traffic.

The fast-casual’s newest location in the Glenwood Green Shopping Center is accompanied by popular brands such as Target, Shoprite, and Wawa, along with a great mix of retail shops and restaurants, including Shake Shack, Paris Baguette, and Duck Donuts. The Old Bridge location joins six existing New Jersey locations in Toms River, Hoboken, Hamilton, Cherry Hill, Marlton, and New Brunswick. As honeygrow expands into suburban New Jersey, the restaurant is growing its brand strength and presence by bridging the gap between North and South Jersey.

At honeygrow, customers can indulge in a diverse menu, including six year-round stir-fry and five hearty salads. The menu is completely customizable, giving guests the freedom to personalize their dishes with a protein of choice, whether it be steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu, or egg, paired with nutritious, freshly made egg white noodles, protein packed whole wheat noodles, or gluten free rice noodles. With a diverse selection of sauces, dressings, add-ins, and garnishes available, including an assortment of veggies, fruits, cheeses, chili crisp, and roasted garlic, every dish is a culinary adventure. And for those with a sweet tooth, honeygrow offers signature honeybars, boasting an enticing blend of fresh fruit, flavored honey, and various toppings to satisfy dessert cravings.

“We’re incredibly excited to become part of the vibrant Old Bridge community and introduce our unique dining experience to residents. With our seventh location in New Jersey, we’re eager to share our delicious stir-fry, salads, and honeybars with even more customers as we continue our expansion across the state,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow.