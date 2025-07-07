honeygrow, the beloved fast-casual restaurant with 60 locations across eight states, is continuing its 2025 expansion with a brand-new location in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. The new honeygrow, serving fresh, made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, is now open in the Lakeway Commons Shopping Center, marking the fourth location in the state with a fifth on the way later this year in Allston.

Located directly off Route 9 at 193 Boston Turnpike, the Lakeway Commons is the perfect spot for busy New Englanders to grab a quick, fresh, nutritious meal at honeygrow. Alongside national brands such as Whole Foods, Orange Theory, Starbucks, and Club Pilates, the burgeoning brand is excited to contribute to the Shrewsbury community. Expanding throughout Massachusetts has been a goal for honeygrow after successfully opening locations in Fenway, Seaport, and Peabody.

“Shrewsbury marks our fourth location in Massachusetts, and we’re excited for more to come,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Shrewsbury’s a great fit for us, and we’ve been surveying this area for a while with a goal to continue to head westward in the state.”

In celebration of summer, honeygrow has brought back one of its most beloved limited-time dishes, the Chesapeake Crab Stir-fry featuring freshly made egg white noodles, crab meat, sautéed bell peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, scallions, parsley, seasoned breadcrumbs, and honeygrow’s signature Old Bay sauce. honeygrow is also debuting a new dessert offering: the Strawberry Shortcake honeybar made with strawberries, pound cake, and lemon mouse filling, topped with whipped cream and clover honey.

The Chesapeake Crab Stir-fry, along with all dishes at honeygrow, is fully customizable with a choice of various proteins, including steak, chicken, shrimp, tofu, or egg. Pair those proteins with freshly made egg white or whole wheat noodles, brown rice, or a vegetable base like curly kale or arugula. From there, guests can customize to their preferences by combining sauces, dressings, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, and roasted garlic to create a dish unique to them. For dessert options, honeygrow offers its signature honeybar, loaded with fresh fruit, a variety of sweet toppings, and drizzled with one of three honeys. The brand also offers catering options, including stir-fry and salad platters, desserts, and beverages for any occasion, like graduations and summer parties.