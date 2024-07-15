honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant celebrated for its fresh, customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, is now open in Timonium, Maryland. For more than seven years, the beloved fast-casual restaurant has brought fresh, made-to-order meals to the Maryland community and is continuing to expand with its newest location at 1800 York Road.

honeygrow celebrates its 10th restaurant in Maryland, joining thriving locations in Westminster, Owings Mills, Hunt Valley, Bel Air, Arundel Mills, Columbia, and Rockville, along with two restaurants located right in the heart of Baltimore. The Timonium restaurant joins the Yorkridge Shopping Center, accompanied by Mom’s Organic, Crumbl Cookies, THB Bagelry & Deli, Kohl’s, and Michaels. honeygrow plans to reach a total of 11 stores in Maryland by the end of 2024, including an upcoming location in Annapolis.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of our 10th restaurant in Maryland and continue to provide our guests with another convenient honeygrow location. Maryland has proven to be a successful, growing market for us, and we can’t wait to bring fresh, wholesome food to the Timonium community,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Thanks to our incredible team and loyal fans, our presence in Maryland has continued to grow rapidly over the past seven years and we are excited to further our expansion.”

At honeygrow, customers can indulge in a diverse menu, including six year-round stir-fry and five hearty salads. The menu is completely customizable, giving guests the freedom to personalize their dishes with a protein of choice, whether it be steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu, or egg, paired with nutritious, freshly made egg white noodles, protein packed whole wheat noodles, or gluten free rice noodles. With a diverse selection of sauces, dressings, add-ins, and garnishes available, including an assortment of veggies, fruits, cheeses, chili crisp, and roasted garlic, every dish is a culinary adventure. And for those with a sweet tooth, honeygrow offers signature honeybars, boasting an enticing blend of fresh fruit, flavored honey, and various toppings to satisfy dessert cravings.