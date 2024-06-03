honeygrow, the beloved fast-casual restaurant originating from Philadelphia and celebrated for its fresh, customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, announced the grand opening of its latest location at 255 Baltimore Boulevard, Suite 8, nestled within Westminster Station. Situated in the burgeoning Westminster community, this marks honeygrow’s newest venture into suburban Maryland, strategically positioned in the dynamic second phase of development, alongside notable retailers like Sprouts.

As honeygrow continues its regional expansion, the Westminster location joins the ranks of its thriving Maryland counterparts, including those in Charles Village, Harbor Point in Baltimore, Owings Mills, Hunt Valley, Bel Air, Arundel Mills, and Rockville plus an upcoming location in Columbia this spring. Timonium and Annapolis are also planned to open in 2024 for a total of 11 restaurants in the region.

“Growth in Maryland is only rivaled by our home state of Pennsylvania – we’re proud to have been a part of the community for over seven years now.” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Westminster represents an exciting market for us and we’re excited to bring our freshly-made noodles and stir-fry to the county seat of Carroll County!”

At honeygrow, customers can indulge in an array of fully customizable menu offerings, including five year-round stir-frys and six hearty salads. Guests have the freedom to personalize their dishes with a protein of choice, whether it be steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu, or egg, paired with nutritious, freshly made rice noodles, egg white noodles, or whole wheat noodles. With a diverse selection of sauces, dressings, add-ins, and garnishes available, including an assortment of veggies, fruits, cheeses, chili crisp, and roasted garlic, every dish is a culinary adventure. Additionally, honeybars await those with a sweet tooth, boasting an enticing blend of fresh fruit, flavored honey, and various toppings to satisfy dessert cravings.