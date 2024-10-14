honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant celebrated for its wholesome, freshly made stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, announced the opening of its second Ohio location at 4525 Everhard Road NW in North Canton. The opening marks a significant market milestone for the honeygrow concept as it continues expansion into the Buckeye State, following its recent opening in Strongsville last month. As part of honeygrow’s commitment to the local community, the fast-casual will donate a portion of sales to Compassion Delivered, a local non-profit dedicated to providing high-quality meals to people suffering from life-threatening or terminal diseases in Stark County.

“We are so excited to introduce honeygrow to the North Canton community,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “On the heels of opening in Strongsville a couple of weeks ago, we’re thrilled to be able to have a second location within the state this year.”

Like all locations, North Canton will include honeygrow’s popular Create Your Own (CYO) menu feature, allowing guests to craft their own unique stir-fry dishes from a selection of bases, proteins, sauces, and toppings. Each meal is made fresh to order, with honeygrow’s signature noodles boiled and wok-fired right before serving, ensuring an exceptional taste experience.

honeygrow also offers a diverse menu featuring six year-round stir-fry options, six hearty salads, and signature honeybars. For a limited time, customers can look forward to honeygrow’s upcoming Fall seasonal limited-time offerings (LTOs) including the indulgent Chocolate Mousse honeybar for chocolate lovers and creamy, spicy Sriracha Tahini Stir-Fry featuring freshly made egg white noodles, roasted chicken, mushrooms, red onions, organic baby spinach, scallions, and chili flakes, drizzled with a rich and spicy sriracha tahini sauce and topped with toasted sesame seeds.

As part of honeygrow’s broader growth strategy, the new Ohio locations reinforce the company’s commitment to providing nutritious, delicious meals while enhancing accessibility in vibrant suburban markets. With plans to reach 54 locations by the end of 2024, honeygrow remains dedicated to bringing its unique culinary experience to the communities it serves.