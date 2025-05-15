honeygrow, the beloved fast-casual restaurant known for its wholesome, customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, teamed up with celebrity fitness instructor and influencer Callie Gullickson for a limited partnership to promote the brand’s Spring limited-time offerings: the Serrano Chili Stir-fry and the Key Lime honeybar. The collaboration resonated with honeygrow fans who prioritize delicious food and an active, mindful lifestyle while exposing a new audience to the benefits of honeygrow’s veggie and protein-packed meals.

Gullickson, a well-known creator and new mom who emphasizes health and wellness, joined forces with honeygrow to encourage customers to “fuel up” with the brand’s fresh and wholesome menu items. This collaboration marked honeygrow’s first celebrity influencer partnership and was a resounding success. The campaign generated the brand’s most successful social media post to date, driving new followers within key demographic groups, particularly health-conscious consumers. Aligned values were key to the success of the partnership, with honeygrow offering fast, custom, wholesome food while Gullickson advocates for fitness, recovery, and self-care.

“We were thrilled to collaborate with Callie to showcase our spring menu,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “I’ve long been a fan of Callie and am proud to say that I’ve participated in some rather brutal workouts that she’s led over the years; to finally meet the person behind my weekly core and bootcamp sessions was amazing. We couldn’t have been happier to have worked with someone like Callie who so closely aligns with our values.”

honeygrow’s Serrano Chili Stir-fry is packed with fresh ingredients like egg white noodles, roasted shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, snow peas, broccoli, and crispy onions, all coated in a vibrant serrano chili sauce. Meanwhile, the Key Lime honeybar is a crowd favorite, offering a tangy key lime cheesecake filling paired with juicy strawberries, blueberries, and graham cracker crumble, topped with whipped cream.