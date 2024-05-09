honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its wholesome, fresh, and made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, is opening three new locations in Maryland. These new locations in Hunt Valley, Westminster, and Columbia bolster honeygrow’s expansion into suburban Maryland communities and join existing locations at Charles Village and Harbor Point in Baltimore, Mills Station, Bel Air, Arundel Mills, Owings Mills, and Rockville. Timonium and Annapolis are also planned to open in 2024 for a total of 11 restaurants in the region.

The Hunt Valley location at 11495 McCormick Road, Suite C, opens May 17. Here, honeygrow will join a mix of local and national brands like First Watch, Mission BBQ, and Onelife Fitness at the Hunt Valley Towne Center. Adjacent to the shopping center is a luxury multifamily rental and a resort-style senior living center, making Hunt Valley Towne Center its residents’ preferred entertainment, dining, and shopping destination. The Columbia location at 6131 Columbia Crossing Circle, Suite T5, is scheduled to open in the coming weeks. At Columbia Crossing shopping center, honeygrow will join Nordstrom Rack, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Homesense, T.J. Maxx, and Target. Later this spring, honeygrow will open at 255 Baltimore Boulevard, Suite 8, at Westminster Station. The property is in its second phase of development, and the fast-casual restaurant will open in the portion of the shopping center anchored by Sprouts.

Over the last year, honeygrow has positioned itself for continued robust growth and has reached 42 locations, with a dozen more openings planned by the end of 2024. honeygrow’s new store locations are beating initial projections, reinforcing the brand’s ambitious goal of reaching 50 restaurants in the coming months. Operational efficiencies, strong brand awareness, and strategic real estate presence are significant factors in the fast-casual restaurant group’s continued success.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Maryland and bring the unique dining experience of honeygrow to these vibrant communities. We’re excited to continue our journey of growth and making new customers happy in each market that we plant roots in,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow.