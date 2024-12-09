As the weather gets colder, honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its wholesome, customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar offerings, is bringing the heat back on December 10th with Buffalo Chicken Stir-fry, one of its most popular seasonal dishes and is introducing Buffalo Chicken Salad, an exciting new offering. honeygrow’s Buffalo Chicken Stir-fry and the brand-new Buffalo Chicken Salad will be available at all locations through winter 2025.

At 707 calories, honeygrow’s Buffalo Chicken Stir-fry combines bold, spicy flavor and creamy indulgence. Featuring freshly made whole wheat noodles, roasted chicken, cauliflower, carrots, celery, and crispy jalapeños, all mixed with honeygrow’s buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese and a drizzle of ranch dressing, this dish is the ultimate comfort food with a zesty kick. Available at all locations for $13.40, it’s the perfect comforting dish to warm you up this season.

Making its debut this winter, the Buffalo Chicken Salad brings the same mouth-watering flavors in a light, crunchy option for the first time. Made with chopped romaine, roasted chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, roasted cauliflower, carrots, celery, crispy jalapeños, crumbled blue cheese, and topped with ranch dressing, this salad is packed with flavor and offers a lighter way to enjoy the tastes of the season. Available for $13.97 and 520 calories, it’s a perfectly balanced meal that satisfies your spicy cravings.

“Buffalo chicken is truly a fan favorite, and we’ve been hearing from our passionate guests who not only wanted this dish to come back, but also wanted a salad version of our beloved Buffalo Stir-fry,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “We’re happy to make that happen.”

Like all honeygrow menu items, both the Buffalo Chicken Stir-fry and the Buffalo Chicken Salad can be fully customized to suit dietary preferences and personal tastes. Guests can swap out proteins, select from various bases, including freshly made egg white noodles, gluten-free rice noodles or a fresh curly kale base, and add any toppings or garnishes. Whether sticking to a plant-based diet or craving extra protein, honeygrow offers options to make every dish your own.