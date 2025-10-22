honeygrow, the fast-casual brand known for its wholesome, customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, continues its strong growth trajectory in New Jersey with five new leases secured across the state. The leases, spanning North and Central New Jersey, mark a major milestone in the brand’s effort to extend its thriving Philadelphia roots across the Garden State to the greater New York metro area.

Since entering the New Jersey market in 2016 with the opening of its Cherry Hill location, followed by Hoboken, honeygrow has steadily expanded, with an eye toward a statewide presence. With nine successful restaurants already open, New Jersey has become one of honeygrow’s strongest and most dynamic markets. The five new leases reflect a deliberate strategy to deepen accessibility for customers while reinforcing the brand’s growing regional presence.

Each new honeygrow location was carefully chosen in a busy lifestyle shopping center that connects with customers where they live, work, and shop. In North Brunswick, honeygrow will open at 2416 US-1, adding to the lively Route 1 corridor. The Woodbridge location, at 1016 St. Georges Avenue in Avenel, extends the brand’s reach across Central Jersey. Further north, honeygrow’s Cedar Knolls restaurant, located at 178 Hanover Avenue in Hanover, and the Watchung location, at 1701 US-22, boost the brand’s presence in important suburban markets. Finally, Montvale, at 32 Chestnut Ridge Road near the New York border, marks a key step in linking honeygrow’s Mid-Atlantic origin to the larger New York metropolitan area, solidifying the brand’s regional presence along the I-95 corridor. All five New Jersey locations are scheduled to open between 2025 and 2026.

“New Jersey has been at the core of our growth strategy for over a decade,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “It’s a vibrant market filled with loyal customers who share our love for great food made with care. Each new location brings us closer to full coverage across the state. From South Jersey to the New York border, we’re proud to serve meals that are uniquely made, full of flavor and heart.”

honeygrow’s stir-fry and salad menu is completely customizable, allowing guests to create their dishes with a protein of choice paired with a diverse selection of sauces, dressings, and add-ins, including an assortment of veggies, fruits, cheeses, chili crisp, and roasted garlic. Every order is a culinary adventure, and for those with a sweet tooth, honeygrow offers its signature honeybar, a dish loaded with fresh fruit, a variety of sweet toppings, and drizzled with honey to satisfy dessert cravings.

Additionally, honeygrow offers a diverse catering menu, which includes stir-fry platters, salad platters, desserts, and beverages. To further expand its reach, honeygrow’s popular signature sauces are now available for purchase nationwide through the brand’s hg at Home line. Customers across the country can order 8-oz bottles of honeygrow’s Spicy Garlic, Red Coconut Curry, Garlic Butter, and Sesame Garlic sauces directly from the honeygrow website, app, or in-store kiosks.